Miami is signing Glennon to the practice squad Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Glennon is inking with the Dolphins while Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) deals with a dislocated pinkie finger on his right hand. Coach Mike McDaniel suggested Tagovailoa will remain sidelined Week 18 versus the Jets, meaning if Bridgewater isn't available it would fall to rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson to helm Miami's offense. In that scenario, Glennon could be tasked with handling backup duties.