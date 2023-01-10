Glennon reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Glennon was brought up for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets with No. 1 quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out and Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) considered questionable to play. While the practice-squad quarterback was active, he never saw the field with rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson taking all 65 offensive snaps. Bridgewater was also ruled active pregame, so even if Tagovailoa remains sidelined for this coming Sunday's wild-card matchup versus Buffalo, it's unlikely Glennon will slot in as anything higher than the team's third-string quarterback.