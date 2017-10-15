Play

Peterson sustained a quadriceps injury against the Buccaneers on Sunday and is questionable to return, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

No specifics have been offered on the injury he sustained early in the final period. Veteran Tramon Williams replaced Peterson and quickly had an interception, and will likely continue to play a major role if Peterson cannot return.

