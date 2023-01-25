Peterson compiled a career-high 66 tackles (56 solo) and 15 pass breakups -- including five interceptions -- while playing all 17 regular-season games for the Vikings in 2022.

Thanks to not missing any game action while playing nearly every snap on defense, Peterson surpassed his previous career high for tackles, which he set during his rookie campaign in 2011. The 32-year-old cornerback also logged double-digit pass breakups for the first time since 2013, and he actually accumulated his second-most passes defended plus interceptions of any season in his career. Peterson re-signed with Minnesota on a one-year, $4 million contract last season, and with the team already a projected $24.5 million over the cap heading into the 2023 season, it's possible that the veteran defender may have priced himself out of the Vikings' plans.