Peterson is likely to see more time at safety in Week 16 against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers are set to be without Damontae Kazee (suspension), Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Trenton Thompson (neck) for Saturday's matchup, leaving them very shorthanded at both safety spots. Peterson played primarily at outside corner opposite Joey Porter, but he could shift to safety in the short term. In addition to increasing his own opportunity to make tackles, the shift in role will simultaneously increase the playing time of Levi Wallace at corner.