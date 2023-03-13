The Steelers and Peterson agreed to terms on a two-year contract Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Peterson turns 33 this summer and reportedly wants to play at least two more seasons. After spending 10 seasons with the Cardinals, Peterson started 30 games for the Vikings over the last two years. He's no longer an elite, shutdown corner, but Peterson provides solid coverage on the outside.
