Peterson had six total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Peterson nearly got burned on the team's first defensive play as Christian Watson got by him deep but dropped an easy 75-yard touchdown reception. Peterson settled down thereafter but gave up four receptions on six targets for 51 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
