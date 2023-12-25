Peterson recorded two tackles (one solo) and an interception in Saturday's 34-11 win over Cincinnati.

The Steelers are dealing with a depleted secondary, so the team tabbed Peterson to slide from his usual cornerback role to starting safety. The veteran handled his second career game at the position well, playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps and picking off a Jake Browning pass to squelch the Bengals' first drive of the contest. Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) is reportedly looking at a multi-week absence, and Damontae Kazee (suspension) is out for the remainder of the regular season, so Peterson may be asked to start at safety again next Sunday versus Seattle.