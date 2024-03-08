Pittsburgh is set to release Peterson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Peterson played adequately for the Steelers last season, handing 1,045 defensive snaps across 17 regular-season games, but at 34 years old, the eight-time Pro Bowler isn't quite the player he once was. His release leaves Pittsburgh with $2.9 million in dead cap, but clears up almost $7 million in cap space for the team.
More News
-
Steelers' Patrick Peterson: Picks off pass in Week 16 win•
-
Steelers' Patrick Peterson: Likely to see time at safety•
-
Steelers' Patrick Peterson: Heads to Steelers on two-year pact•
-
Vikings' Patrick Peterson: Delivers bounce-back 2022 season•
-
Vikings' Patrick Peterson: Six tackles in season opener•
-
Vikings' Patrick Peterson: Staying in Minnesota•