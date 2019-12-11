Cardinals' Pharoh Cooper: Posts 102 all-purpose yards Sunday
Cooper caught his only target for five yards while returning one punt for 29 yards and three kickoffs for 68 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Steelers.
Cooper ranks 13th in total kickoff return yardage (346) and 23rd in punt return yardage (91), fueling the push for his most all-purpose yards in a given season in his career. At the moment, he has 627 such yards in 13 games, which is a far cry from his 1,421 in 16 contests with the Rams back in 2017. Still, Cooper has had very little impact as a receiver this season, topping out at 35 yards in a Week 11 loss at San Francisco.
