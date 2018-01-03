Cardinals' Rashad Ross: Inks Reserve/Future deal
The Cardinals signed Ross to a Reserve/Future contract Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Ross, a local product who attended Arizona State, landed on the Cardinals' practice squad during the latter portion of the season. He will now look to make an impression during the offseason and try to earn a role on the active roster for the 2018 season.
More News
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...