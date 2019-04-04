The Panthers signed Ross on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Following the dissolution of the AAF, Ross was free to explore his options with the NFL and quickly found a new home. In eight games with the Arizona Hotshots, he scorched the competition, going for 11.2 yards per target en route to a 36-583-7 line. While he hasn't played a down in the NFL since the 2016 season, his recent output and previous experience as a kick returner should help his cause in Carolina, a team with not much receiving talent beyond Greg Olsen (foot), D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright.

