The AAF announced Thursday that all players, including Ross, are immediately authorized to sign with NFL teams.

Of the five receivers to draw over 50 targets through eight weeks in the AAF, Ross's measure of 11.2 yards per target easily blew the competition out of the water and the 29-year-old seems to have favorable odds of getting another shot in the NFL this summer. Ross hasn't appeared in an NFL game since his 2016 season with the Redskins, but he's already proved his explosiveness to some degree thanks to the 101-yard kickoff return and 71-yard receiving score he registered with Washington in 2015.