Ross was waived by the Panthers on Friday, Max Henson of the team's official website reports.

Ross joined the Panthers in April following the dissolution of the AAF. He shined in the league, which is what landed him a roster spot in Carolina so quickly. However, he was unable to show enough during camp to carve out a spot on the 53-man roster. However, he figures to be a candidate for the team's practice squad.

