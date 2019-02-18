Rashad Ross: Shining in AAF
Ross has caught nine passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns through two games with the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football.
Ross was released by the Cardinals in mid-August, unable to make it through the preseason with a team that had a glaring need at his position. He does have 22 NFL appearances to his name, highlighted by a 2015 season in which he scored a 71-yard receiving touchdown and a 101-yard kickoff return touchdown while playing 13 games for the Redskins. He still has a difficult path ahead of him, but the 29-year-old wide receiver is at least making his case for another NFL opportunity.
