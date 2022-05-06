Moore's prospects have risen since Monday's announcement that DeAndre Hopkins faces a six-game suspension to kick off the 2022 season, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

The ban regards performance-enhancing substances, and in Hopkins' absence, newly acquired Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Moore and even Antoine Wesley stand to benefit at wide receiver. Considering Hopkins works mostly on the outside, Brown likely will join Green there on the majority of snaps, leaving the slot open for the likes of Moore and veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Moore, a 2021 second-round pick, fared modestly as a rookie last season, recording 54 catches (on 64 targets) for 435 yards and one touchdown while taking 18 carries for 76 yards in 14 contests.