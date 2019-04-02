Cardinals' Tramaine Brock: Lands in desert
Brock signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Brock appeared in 12 games with the Broncos last season, recording 23 tackles and six defended passes. The veteran projects to play a similar role in Arizona, where he reunites with Cardinals defensive coordinator and former Broncos coach Vance Joseph.
