Tramaine Brock: Released by Jags
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
4:29 pm ET
Brock was released by Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Brock had been on the reserve/injured list, but the team has opted to part ways with the veteran cornerback with the regular season around the corner before he could play a single snap for Jacksonville. It remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old Brock will be able to work his way onto another
