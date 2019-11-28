Play

Brock (hamstring) is not listed on Wednesday's injury reports, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brock appears to have made the most of Arizona's bye and shed his hamstring injury. Barring any setbacks, expect the veteran cornerback to play his usual role in the Cardinals' secondary Sunday against the Rams.

