The Cardinals have opted not to pick up Collins' fifth-year option, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This move is somewhat of a surprise, as Collins' started all 33 games he has played the previous two seasons, and he projects to continue starting at defensive end in 2024. He did see his production decrease this past year in the tackle department, dropping from 100 (63) in 2022 to 41 (27 solo) in 2023. The 24-year-old is now heading into a contract year and will look to prove his value accordingly.