Collins (eye) is "good to go" Sunday against the 49ers, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Collins was poked in the eye during the team's Week 3 win over the Cowboys and had to exit the game. Gannon notes that the Tulsa product will need to wear a dark visor, but should be able to play moving forward.
