Collins (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Collins exited Sunday's game in the first half without recording a stat. Cameron Thomas and Dante Stills should see more action at defensive end alongside starter Kevin Strong for as long as Collins remains on the sidelines.
