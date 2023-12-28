Collins (ankle) did not participate at the Cardinals' practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Collins exited the team's Week 16 loss to the Bears with a lower-leg injury, which has now been clarified as ankle issue. The defensive end's absence Wednesday isn't surprising, but he'll likely have to practice in some capacity this week to have a shot at playing Sunday versus the Eagles.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Exits game with foot injury•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Should be good to go•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Exits Sunday with eye injury•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Part of two turnovers in Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Working with edge rushers•