Collins (eye) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Collins was poked in the eye in the Week 3 win over Dallas but is good to go for this week's game against the 49ers. The No. 16 overall pick of the 2021 Draft, Collins has recorded seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup through three contests.