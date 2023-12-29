Collins (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After missing practice Wednesday, Collins was able to manage a limited practice Thursday and upgrade to a full practice Friday, allowing him to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend. He will likely start on the edge in Week 17.
