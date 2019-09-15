Ekeler tallied 17 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown while hauling in all six passes for 67 yards during Sunday's 13-10 loss in Detroit.

Once again, Ekeler handled the lion's share of the running back reps, seeing 23 touches to Justin Jackson's eight. The result was Ekeler's second consecutive outing with at least 130 yards from scrimmage and one TD. Moreover, Ekeler ranked second on the team in targets behind top wideout Keenan Allen, who received a whopping 15. As long as Melvin Gordon's holdout lasts, Ekeler appears to the favored option out of the Chargers' backfield.