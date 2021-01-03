Ekeler won't return to Sunday's game at Kansas City due to a concussion.
Ekeler took a hit to the helmet near the end of the first half, which resulted in a concussion and an end to his fourth year as a pro. He previously sat out Weeks 5 through 11 due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain and a hyperextended knee. Despite making just 10 appearances this season, Ekeler averaged 4.6 YPC en route to 530 yards on the ground, hauled in 54 of 66 targets for 403 yards and scored three touchdowns. Per 16 games, his line equates to 1,493 yards from scrimmage and 4.8 TDs, so he should be a top-notch RB option once the 2021 campaign rolls around.
