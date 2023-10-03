Dicker connected on his lone field-goal attempt and also made all three of his extra-point attempts in the 24-17 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

It was a pretty typical game for Dicker, who continues to be near automatic when it comes to field goals within 50 yards. The second-year starter has yet to miss a kick under 50 yards to date and is situated in an offense that is well regarded as one of the best in the league.