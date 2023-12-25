Dicker made all five of his field-goal attempts and also nailed his only extra-point try in the 24-22 loss to the Bills on Saturday.

Dicker put together an absolutely monster performance including a 53-yard field goal that looked like it had another eight yards to spare, but it would have been tough to predict this sort of outcome given Easton Stick led an offense that previously struggled to generate much in a blowout against the Raiders last week. It's clear the second-year kicker is one of the most accurate in the league, and at this point concerns about a lack of leg strength seem unfounded, but offensive consistency likely caps Dicker's fantasy upside most weeks.