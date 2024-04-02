Dicker re-signed with the Chargers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dicker ultimately signed his exclusive rights tender from Los Angeles, which was originally placed on him March 8. The Texas product connected on 31 of his 33 FGAs last season, which was good for a 94 percent conversion rate, while not missing a single PAT. He may ultimately face competition in camp, but Dicker should have the inside track on the team's kicking job in 2024.