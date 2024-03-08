Los Angeles placed a contract tender on Dicker on Friday.

Dicker was an exclusive-rights free agent, and he converted 52 of 55 field-goal tries in his first two pro seasons, so it's no surprise to see the Chargers move to re-up him. Last season Dicker was good on 31 of his 33 field-goal tries, plus ll 35 of his extra-point attempts. His accuracy alone is enough to make Dicker a valuable kicker for fantasy purposes, but his volume could well also uptick for the 2024 campaign, with Brandon Staley no longer around to champion aggressive fourth-down calls, and new head coach Jim Harbaugh potentially favoring more consistently racking up points in the kicking game.