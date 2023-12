Dicker made his sole extra-point attempt in Sunday's 24-7 defeat against the Broncos.

The Chargers' inability to put together meaningful offensive drives handicapped Dicker, as Sunday was his first outing of the year without a field-goal attempt. The 23-year-old is still 19 for 20 on the season with his sole miss a 53-yarder in Week 3, but with Justin Herbert (finger) done for the season, it's hard to imagine the offense somehow looking more effective in the weeks to come.