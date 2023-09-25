Dicker missed his lone field-goal attempt from 53 yards out, but he did connect on all four of his extra-point attempts in the 28-24 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Dicker isn't known for his strong leg, so the missed field goal isn't entirely surprising. The second-year kicker is just 1-of-3 from 50-plus yards out including the playoffs, but he's missed just one other field goal out of his 26 tries to date. Dicker figures to be in a good spot to add to that total in a matchup against the vulnerable Raiders defense next week.
