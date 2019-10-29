Chargers' Casey Hayward: Interception on Sunday
Hayward recorded two tackles, three passes defensed and an interception across 79 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bears.
Hayward snagged his second interception of the season Sunday after a 2018 campaign in which he did not recorded any. The veteran has played in 98 percent of the team's defensive snaps this year. He will now shift his focus to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers high powered offense, who come to town Sunday.
