The Falcons released Hayward (Pectoral) on Friday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Hayward will head to free agency after logging 17 tackles (14 solo) and an interception in the first six games last season before missing the rest of the year with a pectoral injury. After adding Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes during the offseason, the Falcons no longer had a need for the 33-year-old who will now look for a new opportunity elsewhere.
