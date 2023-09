Hayward (pectoral) has received full medical clearance ahead of the start of the 2023 regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hayward was released by Atlanta back in April with a failed physical designation, but he's now fully healthy and ready to search for a depth role entering his 12th NFL season. The veteran cornerback will turn 34 years old just before Sunday's slate of Week 1 matchups kicks off, but he was a 17-game starter for the Raiders as recently as 2021.