Perryman tallied 10 tackles (six solo) in the 35-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

20 tackles through three games isn't exactly impressive for Perryman, who was expected to provide a major boost to the Chargers after missing nine games last season. Still, the fourth-year linebacker has remained healthy through the first three weeks which has to be considered a positive given his extensive injury history. With Jimmy Garoppolo likely to miss time with a knee injury, Perryman figures to be in position for a solid fantasy day against a run-heavy 49ers in Week 4.