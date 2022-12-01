James (hip) was listed as a full participant on the Chargers' injury report Thursday.
James popped up with a hip injury and did not practice Wednesday. However, this issue appears to have been minor given his quick turnaround during Thursday's sessions. James has recorded a team-high 100 tackles to go along with four sacks over 11 games this season, and he should continue to fill a role as one of the league's most versatile defenders against Las Vegas on Sunday.
