James accumulated 13 tackles (eight solo) in the Chargers' Week 10 loss to the Lions.

James' 13 tackles were a season-high and his third time hitting double-digits in eight games. He also was on the field for all 64 defensive snaps, which makes it the fifth time he has played 100 percent of defensive snaps this year. The safety will look to carry that momentum into Week 11 when the Chargers head to Green Bay.