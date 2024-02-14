James finished the 2023 campaign with 125 tackles (86 solo), seven passes defensed, two sacks and one interception across 16 games for the Chargers.

James compiled the third-most total tackles among all NFL safeties and made his most appearances since his 2018 rookie campaign, but the veteran defender wasn't quite the same playmaker as he had been in past seasons. The 27-year-old offers a level of versatility that's unmatched by most defensive backs in the league, but the Chargers could need even more production from him in 2024 with the team expected to lose a few key veterans due to cap constraints this offseason.