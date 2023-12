James recorded nine tackles (seven solo) including a sack in Sunday's 6-0 win at New England.

James tallied seven-plus tackles for the fourth time in his last five games in Week 13, and he also registered in the sack column for the first time since Week 11 of 2022. He's on pace for his third straight 100-tackle season and projects as a strong IDP play for Week 14 versus the Broncos.