James had 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos.

James reached double-digit tackles for the fourth time this season and played every single defensive snap for the fourth time in five games. He's now up to 91 total tackles in 12 games, which is second only to Kenneth Murray (100). James could reach the tackling century mark as early as Thursday night against the Raiders, which would be the third straight season he's reached that milestone in his five-year career.