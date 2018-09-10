Chargers' Derwin James: Records first career sack
James record three tackles (two solo), two passes defended and a sack in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.
James was one of just four players on defense to play every snap, quickly showing off his first-round pedigree by recording the Chargers first and only sack of the afternoon. After winning a spirited battle for the starting free safety job in the preseason, James appears poised to add another level of play-making ability to an already well-respected secondary. James, along with strong safety Jahleel Addae, may be on the cusp of being regular IDP options and should have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves in Week 2 against the lowly Bills.
