Chargers' Desmond King: Returns interception for touchdown
King tallied five tackles and returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown during Thursday's 28-6 win over the Cowboys.
King put together his best game of his career, recording both his first interception and touchdown in a Thanksgiving Day rout of the Cowboys. King has been utilized as a box safety in Gus Bradley's exotic defensive scheme, providing a good mix of pressure and coverage depending on the down and distance. While he's not a reliable IDP option, he's an intriguing name to monitor in dynasty leagues, given Bradley's pension for developing star safeties.
