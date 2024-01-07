Spiller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Chiefs.

Spiller had seen his role increase a bit over the past four weeks after regularly logging DNP-CDs earlier in the campaign, but he's back to being held out for the Chargers' final game of the campaign. The running back will thus finish his second NFL season with 37 carries for 96 yards and six catches on six targets for 34 yards over nine contests. Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley will man the backfield for Los Angeles on Sunday.