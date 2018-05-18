Brown is likely to contend for a starting job this season, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Still just 24-years-old, Brown is coming off a disappointing, injury plagued 2017 campaign in which he recorded just 79 tackles and failed to register a single sack. However, the third-year player appears to be entering the new season in better shape, looking "thicker" than he has in the past thanks to a change in his diet. Brown's speed and lateral quickness are tantalizing qualities for a defense that isn't known for its quickness, but he'll certainly have plenty of competition for a starting role, as the Chargers opted to bring back utility linebacker Nick Dzubnar, and selected Uchenna Nwosu in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Given Denzel Perryman, the nominal starting inside linebacker, has yet to play a full 16-game season in his career, Brown could still find value in IDP leagues even if he's unable to win a starting job out of training camp.