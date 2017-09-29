Chargers' Joe Barksdale: Absent from injury report
Barskdale (foot) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Week 4.
A lingering foot injury has been giving Barksdale some problems in the season's opening weeks, but he should good to go for Week 4 now that he's practicing without any limitations.
