Palmer (concussion) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Palmer, who also missed Wednesday's session, now has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. The same goes for fellow WR Keenan Allen (heel) -- who along with Palmer was spotted doing some agility work and running off to the side with trainers Thursday.
More News
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: In concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Leading receiver on eight targets•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Catches long touchdown in loss•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Returns from IR•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Full participant on estimate•
-
Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Won't be activated Week 14•