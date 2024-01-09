Palmer, who left the 13-12 loss Sunday to the Chiefs early with a knee injury, tallied 38 receptions for 581 receiving yards and two touchdowns across 10 games during the 2023 season.

When Palmer was healthy, the third-year receiver seamlessly stepped up in the absence of Mike Williams (knee) and established himself quickly as a reliable target opposite Keenan Allen for quarterback Justin Herbert. The 24-year-old had at least seven targets in four straight games prior to leaving the Week 8 contest against the Bears due to a knee sprain that drew an injured-reserve stint. With cap woes possibly impacting the return of both Allen and Williams, Palmer could see a significant role in 2024 alongside first-round pick Quentin Johnston in an offense that figures to see major changes from a coaching perspective.