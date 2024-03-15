Palmer (knee) and Quentin Johnston are the top wide receivers left on the Chargers after the team released Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen.

The other part of the equation is that the Chargers own the fifth overall pick in a draft with three elite WR prospects. That doesn't necessarily mean they'll end up with Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, but it'll certainly be a common prediction in mock drafts over the next six weeks. Palmer averaged a career-high 58.1 receiving yards per game in 2023, his third NFL season, albeit while missing six games with a knee injury and a seventh with a concussion. He then hurt his knee in the regular-season finale, but there hasn't been any follow up suggesting it was a serious injury. Palmer now enters the final year of his rookie contract under a new head coach (Jim Harbaugh) and offensive coordinator (Greg Roman), with those hirings and the team's offseason moves hinting at a more run-oriented offense in 2023. That could still work out well for Palmer in fantasy terms given the likelihood of reduced competition for targets relative to his first three seasons.